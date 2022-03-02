Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.
NYSE:CSR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 97,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.
Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)
