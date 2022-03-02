Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $93.93. The stock had a trading volume of 97,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

