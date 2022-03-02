Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.28 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $32.94 million and approximately $14,768.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00034995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00105534 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 117,975,076 coins and its circulating supply is 117,602,908 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

