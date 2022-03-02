Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.21% of Iron Spark I worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the third quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Spark I by 1.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

