iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. 60,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,153. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000.

