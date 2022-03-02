iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. 20,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,996. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter.

