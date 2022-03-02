iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.34. 21,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $124.59 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

