iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.90% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.85. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

