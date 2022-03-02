iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $925,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,165 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16.

