iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11.

