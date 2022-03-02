iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. 13,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,124. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 66,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000.

