iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,751 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 401.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 194,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,082,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.