iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Raised by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

