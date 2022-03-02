iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of GNMA opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $50.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,723,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter.

