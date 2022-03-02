iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009.

Shares of IBTK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 18,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,714. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.