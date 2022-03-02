iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

MBB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.13. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $109.34.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,520.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 185,731 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.