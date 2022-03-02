iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,725,346 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

