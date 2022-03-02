iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,135,212. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.