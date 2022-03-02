iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

EWI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 20,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,438. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.