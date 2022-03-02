iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 14.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $27,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,632,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 372.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.35. 95,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $210.50 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.