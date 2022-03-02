iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,559,232. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

