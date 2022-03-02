iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 572.6% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 54,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,559,232. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.