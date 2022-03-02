iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average of $163.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

