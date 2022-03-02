iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Lifted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,085. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.