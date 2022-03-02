iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

IWY opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.43. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

