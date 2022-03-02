iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $124.28. 16,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.85 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.