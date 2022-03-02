iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 399.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

