iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. 14,620,235 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36.

