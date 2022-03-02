Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $973.57 million, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
