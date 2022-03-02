Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $973.57 million, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

