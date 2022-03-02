Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.15

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.15 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 1325183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.08.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.