Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Trimmed by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

