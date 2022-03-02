Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.00

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 1333653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.30).
JSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.41) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.48) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £476.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.60.
About Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.
