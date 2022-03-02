Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.86. 133,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 80,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.36. The company has a market cap of C$352.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile (TSE:JAG)
