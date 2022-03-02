Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 1,563.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,567 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.47% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

