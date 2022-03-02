Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,992,000 after buying an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,255 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

