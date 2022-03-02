Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 1,374,648 Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,374,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.33% of Tyra Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,814,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,231,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYRA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

