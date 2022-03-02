Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Abiomed worth $26,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $313.49 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

