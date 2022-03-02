Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $30.17 Million in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,427,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,174,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.96% of Nuvalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Nuvalent Inc has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

