Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 80,113 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,113 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $27,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,405 shares of company stock valued at $77,742,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

