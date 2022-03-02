Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Up 3.4%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 10,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 44,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.99 and a quick ratio of 18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65.

About Japan Gold (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

