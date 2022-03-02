Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $18.88.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
