Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $187.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.93.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.