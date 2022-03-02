Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $187.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.93.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

