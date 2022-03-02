Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $214.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.79.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.