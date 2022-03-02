Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $81.80 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 321.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,212,000 after buying an additional 174,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

