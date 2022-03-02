Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CaixaBank, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for CaixaBank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CaixaBank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.82) to €4.20 ($4.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

