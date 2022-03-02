Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $221.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.81. The firm has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

