Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 3,334 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,919 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.17.

Shares of CME stock opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

