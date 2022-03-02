Jefferies Group LLC Buys 44,757 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

