Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222,441 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.