Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ball by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.