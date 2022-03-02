Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 255,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.48% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $6,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

TBCP opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

